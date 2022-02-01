George Bordi passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2022, in his home on the La Honda ranch where he was born in the Alpine district of La Honda. He lived all of his 96 years in the area, except for the one year he spent caring for horses in Woodside. George was number five of the nine children born to Antone and Angela Bordi. Two of his younger siblings remain: Louis Bordi, of Woodside, and Joanne Patterson, of Colorado Springs, Colo.
George is survived by his daughter Sally Bordi, son George (aka Bud), both of La Honda, and his daughter Mary Angela Bordi, of Toowong, Australia, two grandchildren, Erika Bordi and Jay Bordi, and his spouse and caregiver, Mary Ann Bordi.
He raised horses, cattle and sheep, farmed and rode with Mary delivering the mail locally from 1977 to 1988. His loyal and much-loved dogs were very important companions through the years. He had many telephone friends whom he would connect with frequently until he lost interest in long conversations on the phone. Friends and family will remember his determination to get things done in spite of his blindness. Whenever they gather, there are sure to be delightful stories!
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in La Honda.
Instead of flowers, consider making a donation in his name to Kaiser Hospice, which went above and beyond in his care in his final year.
