A pioneer in the field of all-natural beef production and sales and one of the nicest men on the coast, Gary Pete Marchi passed away unex-pectedly on May 14, 2020.
Gary’s life work was developing shorthorn cattle with outstanding quality. The business, which he built from the ground up, sold, according to his customers, “the best meat they had ever had at the farmers markets.” The family continues to receive emails from customers raving about his product — compliments they say are given because of the product and also because of Gary himself, specifically his kindness and personable nature. Gary was known to the director of the California Shorthorn Association as a wonderful man who really loved his cattle. The CFMA director referred to him as “the best” and displayed a beautiful tribute to him at the markets.
As a child, Gary received numerous awards in 4-H, and as an adult his premium bulls were awarded Junior Bull Calf Champion and Senior Bull Calf Champion at the Cow Palace.
Those who knew Gary best knew him as a guy who would do anything to help a friend. He was a kind man who always rose above conflict, cared deeply for family, had an amazing work ethic, integrity, and enjoyed chatting on the phone and helping others.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Natalino and Phyllis Marchi. He is survived by his siblings, Gerald Marchi (Deloris), Peter Marchi (Sherry) and Natalie Sare (Dan), and multiple nieces, nephews and a grandnephew.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held for Gary when COVID-19 restrictions allow, at the very place he was working toward having farm dinners for customers. Anyone interested in attending can contact the family at dsare@aol.com for more information. A GoFundMe page has been set up to fund cattle scholarships in Gary’s name. To contribute go to gofundme.com and type Gary Marchi.
