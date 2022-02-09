January 28, 1940 - January 23, 2022
Gary Dean Frink, 81, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022; 5 days from his 82nd birthday. He was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin to Laura Schultz and Edward Frink. Gary shared his life with his brother Edward.
In marriage, Gary married his high school sweetheart, Sally Jean Bertucci Frink, (who passed in 2002). Gary then continued on with life to marry his 2nd sweetheart, Carole Bianchi. They were together until they said their last goodbyes.
Gary was educated in the bay area and graduated from South San Francisco High School. He also attended Santa Maria College. Following college, he joined the armed forces. First he joined the Marines and then he joined the Airforce. These moves in his life created such a joy in his soul that after his honorable discharge he joined the USO as a volunteer. Gary’s service with the USO stayed with him until his final flight home. Gary worked for United Airlines as well as Pan American Airlines for his WHOLE working life. He was taught in the military how to become an airline mechanic and he took pride in that role leading to a final HR position with United. United and Pan Am were his world.
His world also consisted of his true passion of the arts. Whether it be “Mr. Umpire” role in HMB Little League, creating comic strips, drawing caricatures, drawing retired cronies and their personalities, or his amazing talent of pen and ink. His artwork is displayed at The Coastal Arts League in Half Moon Bay. He has won multiple awards from San Mateo County ranging in grand champion to honorable mentions and many awards of Merit. Gary collected awards and hung them with pride. He became the Volunteer of the Year, gathered the Certificate of Recognition in HMB and was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service award! His retirement from United got him the Window of Excellence award.
Gary is survived by his brother Ed, children Kevin, Eric and Stacy, grandchildren Shayna, Jonathan and Blake, nieces and nephews galore.
A joint service honoring Gary and Carole will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Menlo Church, 950 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94015. A Celebration of Life honoring Gary Dean Frink will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at IDES Hall, 735 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
I'll never forget his many contributions to the soccer league. Thanks for making it fun for us kids back in the day.
