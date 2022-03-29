Gary Allen Riemer, 68, lost his fight with complications from cancer at his Fresno home on Jan. 19, 2022. Born Aug. 7, 1953, Gary was raised in Sunnyvale, attended Sunnyvale High School and graduated from San Jose State University. He was a longtime resident of and active in real estate in both Half Moon Bay and Moss Beach. In later years, Gary worked as a Hearing Aid Specialist for Costco and Sam’s Club in Central California.
He was well known for his outgoing nature, optimistic spirit and contributions to the Half Moon Bay community. Gary was a devoted father, loving brother and loyal friend to many.
He is survived by his loving companion, Emma Dionisio, of Fresno; his daughters, Katherine Ann Riemer and Sandra Lynn Riemer; his brother, Robert Kirk (Becky), of Half Moon Bay, and his sister, Christy (Randy) Pawlovich, of Piedmont, South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen D. Riemer (2008) and mother, MaryAnn (Johnson) Riemer (2017).
Private services have been held.
