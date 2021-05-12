Gary Naman was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in the Los Angeles area until he graduated from the University of Southern California with a major in English. He moved to San Francisco in 1967. He met his wife, Janis, when she was teaching in Southern California and they married in 1969. They moved to San Leandro in 1978 and raised their children, Kim and Chad, there. In 1997 they bought a home in Moss Beach overlooking the ocean.
Gary was active in Coastside Hope, the HMB Yacht Club and was well known in the community.
Gary began his trucking company, GAN-TRANS in 1978 in San Leandro. His children Kim, Chad, and daughter-in-law Kristine have been running it since Gary’s retirement in 2006.
Over the years Gary and Janis enjoyed doing a significant amount of traveling both nationally and internationally.
Gary loved the ocean and the sound of the waves, but his greatest love was his family: Janis, Kim, Chad, Kristine and Lilly, all of whom were the light of his life.
