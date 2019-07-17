Gael Erickson died on June 9, 2019, soon after being diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Born Gael Sullivan in Fall River, Mass., in October 1948, she grew up close to the ocean, enjoying summers on Horseneck Beach.
Gael received her college degree in biology from Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts. Gael’s life journey took her to Dartmouth, N.H., where she taught high school science and was known for a very large vegetable garden.
She moved on to Boston and was in the publishing business for several years, most prominently with Addison-Wesley. She continued her lifelong love for and protection of nature, taking hikes and learning about local culture and history.
The growing technology industry captured her interest and Ashton-Tate, the database management company, offered her a position managing technical publications in Southern California. In 1987, when Ashton-Tate offered her the opportunity to move to their new Silicon Valley office, Gael seized the opportunity. She found the Bay Area a nourishing home for her personal interests and began leading hikes for Greenbelt Alliance. More job opportunities at Software Publishing Co. and Microsoft followed in the 1990s.
In 1993, while staffing a booth for Greenbelt Alliance at a Bay Area environmental fair, Gael met Len Erickson, who was in the same booth representing the Committee for Green Foothills. From this meeting, shared interests and doing things together came naturally and a relationship flourished and led to marriage in 1995.
In 2000, Gael and Len took a bike ride from their mid-Peninsula home to Half Moon Bay. It ended on the Coastal Trail and with a stay in a motel by the beach. Within two years they became Midcoast residents of El Granada. Gael was once again by the ocean with new beaches and trails to explore. As a Coastside resident, she did contract work in technical publishing and became an active contributor to the community. In addition to serving local government as a member of the Granada Sanitary District board, the Midcoast Community Council and Midcoast Park Lands, she joined the board of the Committee for Green Foothills and continued to lead hikes for Greenbelt Alliance.
Gael also renewed her interest in education, fixing her attention on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education as a volunteer and as a staff member of Learningtech.org. Membership in American Association of University Women provided further opportunities to encourage young women to pursue careers in science and technology. The local garden club, the Half Moon Bay Historical Society and service on the San Mateo County Historical Advisory Board nourished her varied interests.
Gael is survived by her husband, Len Erickson, by two sisters, Kris and Moira, and by a stepson, Chris. Gael brought a pleasant manner and smile to her involvement in organizations, in everyday life, and especially on her time on the area’s local trails, most particularly the Coastal Trail. Remember her the next time you walk on a local trail.
