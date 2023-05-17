Frank William Masek, 69, passed away peacefully at home in Moss Beach during the early morning hours of March 4, 2023, after an extended battle with liver-related cancer. He met the challenges of illness with great character and perseverance. May he rest in peace, knowing he will always be missed and loved, with the memories enjoyed by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara Masek; daughter Michelle Masek and son-in-law Tyler Moore; son Michael Masek; mother Marjorie Masek (96); and sister Marilyn Masek. He is preceded in death by his younger brother, John; older sister, Carol; and his dad, Edward Masek.
Frank and Barbara were destined to meet after a job transfer brought her to his rental property. After a whirlwind of activity, travel and mutual interests, the rest is history. Life quickly turned to happy times and family life on the coast. Frank loved being a dad to daughter Michelle and son Michael. He had unique ways to inspire his family, made life fun, always encouraged exploration and had a kind way of sharing insights. He was known for his humorous and witty style, the music he loved and blasted, his trips that took family on many adventures.
Frank grew up in Menlo Park, one of four children of parents Edward and Marjorie Masek. He graduated from Woodside High School, enjoyed playing football and other sports, rebuilding cars, and time with a few good friends. Frank earned his pilot’s license by the time he was 16 years old — before he received his driver’s license! His college years were spent at San Jose State, majoring in geology.
Frank was employed for 40-plus years at United Airlines, in all aspects of airline operations to his last position as managing director in operations and engine management. Responsibilities spanned San Francisco, Chicago O'Hare, and Oakland international airports. Upon retirement, a contract to consult in an aviation-related business in Florida evolved into a three-year stint in Hamburg, Germany, taking him to Asia frequently as well as parts of Europe.
Frank then retired in 2019 to enjoy time with Barbara, living part time on the Coastside and Calaveras County during COVID times, only to be diagnosed with his condition.
The Masek family sends thanks to all who have shared memories and caring thoughts during this difficult time.
A memorial service and celebration for Frank was held at 11 a.m., March 19, at Skylawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.
