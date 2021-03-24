Longtime Coastside fisherman and noted abalone diver Frank Celestre passed away on March 10, 2021.
Frank was born June 10, 1943, in San Francisco, the son of a noted physician who helped start the French Hospital in San Francisco. Frank graduated from Lincoln High in San Francisco in 1961. Frank learned to dive during his four years in the Navy while serving on a nuclear submarine, exiting the sub through the torpedo tubes to inspect the sub undetected. In 1966 he left the Navy and moved to the Coastside, where he began working on a variety of fishing boats, and then began a long career as an abalone diver along the Northern California coast, providing abalone for local restaurants and noted seafood restaurants on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. Frank’s dive boat was named “Deep Diver” so everyone just called him “Deep.” He and some friends made an early attempt to farm abalone in Pillar Point Harbor, but the business was ultimately closed when local abalone were contaminated with a bacterial infection. In 1982 Frank met Jennifer Themis, daughter of a noted Greek shrimp fisherman from Texas who was working at the SMC Harbor District office at Pillar Point. They were married August 8, 1988. After giving up diving, Frank assisted Jennifer with her business, Able Body Pet Care, and he could often be seen driving around the Coast with a car full of dogs to take them on a walk. Frank had friends all over the Coastside, and enjoyed telling jokes (sometimes the same ones over and over) and loved to dance. He felt most at home on the ocean fishing or diving, or enjoying the outdoors along the Coast.
Frank is survived by his wife, Jennifer, brother Guy Celestre on the West Coast, sister Angelia who lives in Europe, and a son and daughter from his first marriage, who live in New York. Arrangements for a memorial get-together for Frank’s friends are pending.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.