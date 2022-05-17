Francine Marie Ann Mueller, a Cameron Park, Calif., resident passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the age of 88. Francine was lovingly called Grandma Shortie by her family and close friends. While short in stature, Grandma Shortie was strong-willed, and she never shied away from her responsibility as a working mother who raised seven happy children to become productive members of society. She was predeceased by her parents John and Celine Cyr, her husband of 30 years, Jerald “Jerry” Mueller, and her sisters Lorraine Stults and Lillian Gregg.
Francine is survived by her seven children, Michael (Donna) Mueller, Karen (Steve) Bissett, Timothy (Sally) Mueller, Michele (Ken) Burns, Derrick (Susie) Mueller, Mitchell (Leslie) Mueller, and Ann (Eric) Mueller, as well as one sister, Theresa Callahan, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Francine was born in Montmorency, Paris, France, and then lived in Fort Wayne, Ind., until 1960. She and Jerry moved their young family to Spring Valley, Calif., in 1960, then to Pacifica, Calif., in 1966, before establishing a lasting home in Half Moon Bay in 1968. She truly loved living in the mild climate on the coast in Half Moon Bay before moving to Cameron Park for her final years on earth.
Francine had a strong work ethic, both at home raising her family and while working with Shell Oil Co. and Raychem Corp. before retiring. She instilled that work ethic in her kids and took great pride in her family. Her family was equally proud of her.
Francine leaves a lasting legacy and she will be missed very much. Her remains will be interred at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, Calif., next to her late husband, Jerry (U.S. Marine Corps). In lieu of flowers, donations in Francine’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://obituaries.neptune-society.com/obituaries/10744003
