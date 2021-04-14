Frances Ann (Reese) Hipps Hanscom, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Wynwood House, State College, Pa. She was born on Sept. 28, 1936, in Port Matilda, the fifth child of O.P. and C. Pauline (Nearhoof) Reese. Frances graduated from Port Matilda High School (BEA) in 1954. After high school Frances worked at the State House Restaurant in Port Matilda and the Weis Market in State College. In 1957, she moved to Chicago, where she worked for American Airlines until her marriage to James Hipps in 1958, who preceded her in death in 2000. The couple moved to Buffalo, N.Y. where she once again worked for American Airlines, transferring to Tempe, Ariz. and then to San Francisco. She left her position in 1962. In 1975, she took a job at Ocean Shore Hardware in Half Moon Bay and became head of the plumbing department. Frances loved to play softball and played in high school and for the Women’s Softball League in Half Moon Bay. She loved to sew and made most of her own clothes and those of her children. She taught Sunday School and Bible School. She taught wallpaper classes and, at Ocean Shore Hardware, Earthquake Safety for Women and Plumbing for Women.
Frances married Jerome B. Hanscom in 2008, who preceded her in death on May 27, 2020. Frances is survived by her two daughters, Pollie Jane Pent of Jackson, Calif., and Susan E. Burnett (Mark) of Half Moon Bay; and six grandchildren, Joseph Pent (Naomi) of Vancouver, Wash., Nicholas Pent (Jessica) of Jackson, Calif., and Sgt. John Pent stationed with the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, N.C., 82nd Airborne Div., Teagan Pent of Jackson, Calif., Melissa and Ashley Burnett of Half Moon Bay. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Natalie, Alexandra and Cameryn Pent of Jackson, Calif., and Wilder Pent, of Vancouver. She is also survived by seven siblings, Ira, Rodney, Earle, Quay, Faye, Sam, and Marilyn. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dayton, of Port Matilda and Dale, of Thermopolis, Wyo.
Family and friends were received on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Port Matilda Baptist Church, Pastor Sam Reese officiating. Burial was at Port Matilda Cemetery, Port Matilda, Pa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.