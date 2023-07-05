Floyd R. (Buggs) Adamson, a longtime Half Moon Bay resident passed away Wednesday June 21, 2023, after a long illness. He was 88.
Buggs was born on Nov. 16, 1935, in Cheyenne Wyo., to the late Floyd S. and Mary Adamson. He grew up in Wyoming and later in Redwood City, Calif., where he attended Sequoia High School. After high school, he was drafted into the Army and served as a medic and was also on the Army football team. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he moved to Half Moon Bay and worked 40-plus years as a hod carrier alongside his five brothers.
Buggs was an avid outdoorsman and talented artist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, free diving and his monthly Bigfoot meetings. He owned the commercial fishing vessel "Chrissy Vee" which was docked at Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for many years.
He is survived by his wife Aida Adamson of Half Moon Bay, his brother Jerry Adamson of Redwood City, daughter Christina Halaapiapi of Winton, Calif., son Shawn Adamson and his wife Marlene of San Leandro, Calif., niece Misty Blue Foster and her husband Readon of San Mateo, Calif., his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
