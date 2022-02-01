Eve Allan Baldwin passed away in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Dec. 12, 2021, of natural causes, at age 77. Eve and her husband of 45 years, Terry Baldwin, had retired earlier in the year, after 43 years as owners and operators of Half Moon Bay's world-famous bed and breakfast, the Mill Rose Inn, and were vacationing in Palm Springs up until her final illness.
Born on Oct. 7, 1944, to Donald Allan and Margery Emlay, in Oakland, Eve's early childhood, until age 10, was spent traveling the world and living in Madrid, Paris, Rome and New York, all cities where her father worked as a journalist. After her parents' divorce, Eve moved with her mother and siblings to San Francisco. She attended Miss Burke’s School in San Francisco and graduated from the Dominican Convent High School in San Rafael. She received a B.A. from Southern Oregon College. Briefly studying to become a librarian, Eve took classes at City College of San Francisco where she met Terry, who was putting himself through school working as a gardener. Terry and Eve married on July 4, 1976, at Pigeon Point, where they lived and developed a gardening business before purchasing the house at 615 Mill Street in Half Moon Bay that would eventually become the Mill Rose Inn.
Eve's passion for eye-popping English cottage-style gardens and vast knowledge of roses, in particular, made the Mill Rose a popular location for weddings. Many hundreds of couples were married amidst the Inn's cornucopia of ever-blooming flowers. Ever the perfectionist, Eve saw to the decorating and overall beauty of the Coastside's top-rated B&B, while Terry fulfilled the role of concierge, quickly achieving and maintaining AAA's coveted four-diamond status for over 30 consecutive years.
Eve likewise loved animals, raising and showing several generations of championship-winning standard poodles, who also were often seen gracing the Inn and romping on long leads as Terry bicycled with them through town.
Eve is survived by her husband, Terry, who plans to retire to Hawaii this summer; her mother, Margery Russell, in Houston; sister Catherine "Kitty" Allan and husband Tim Grady, in St. Paul, Minn; brother Scovill Allan and wife Letha, in Austin, Texas; half-siblings David Allan and Peter Allan, in New York, and Diana Allan, in Montreal; and many nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to share memories of Eve are invited to join Terry, Kitty and Scovill at the Mill Rose Inn at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Please RSVP to hmbterry@gmail.com if you plan to attend. No flowers.
