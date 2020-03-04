Eva Seidenzahl, one of the Coastside senior community’s brightest stars, passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 22 at the age of 88. Eva was born in Berlin, and, along with her family, later fled the bombed-out German capital at the end of the war on foot, trying to stay ahead of the Russian Army. Eva began studying memoir writing when she was 84 and, over the next four years, emerged as a disciplined and gifted writer. At the time of her death, she had just finished turning the story of the deprivation of her formative years into a powerful memoir.
Eva was full of the joy of life and gave new meaning to the word creative. She would find damaged abandoned dollhouses and turn them into lovely homes for the inhabitants that she imagined living there. Working on a tight budget, she searched garage sales for small items to turn into furnishings. She painted the houses in ice cream colors and replaced flooring and roofing. She built windows and doors that opened, and guardrails in rooms to keep the dollhouse children from falling through.
Her home was a riot of color, with bright red, crocheted rugs covering her floors. She never followed a pattern. She would just start a project and make whatever emerged from her imagination: a doll, a teddy bear, a sweater, a hat, a dollhouse comforter or a wall hanging. Her one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces were stunning. For years, Eve sold many of her creations at the holiday sales.
Eva was a certified translator and paralegal. She worked as a German/English translator for the Chase Manhattan Bank in Frankfurt before immigrating to the United States in 1967. Once here, she used her translation expertise to maintain the independent life she wanted.
She passionately believed that war was an unnecessary horror and that people could live together in peace. In describing her Half Moon Bay neighborhood, she wrote, “ We all come from different cultures, different nations, had different experiences and belong to different generations, churches, belief systems — and we all get along, at least almost all of us, almost all of the time. … Maybe we should try to find out why we get along and sell our recipe to the world.”
She often said that these past few years were the happiest of her life. She had an apartment in Mid-Peninsula Housing that she loved, got to write the story of her life as she’d always planned, had friends who cherished her, and had time to enjoy the solitude, reflection and creativity she longed for.
She passed away in her home from heart failure. Eva is survived by her older brother Peter Seidenzahl (90) and his family in Germany.
A celebration of Eva’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 14, 2020, at the Half Moon Village Oceanside Community Room, 1 Bloom Lane, in Half Moon Bay. Her handmade dollhouses will decorate the room.
