On Feb. 7, 2022, Eulalia got her wings after 100 years of life.
Born in Texas to Lilia and Virgil Johnson, Eulalia married Spencer Thomas and had two sons, Spencer Ross and Benjamin, whom she raised in Oakland, Calif.
Eulalia loved being in her garden and her memory persists in all the blooms she planted.
Eulalia is survived by her granddaughter, India Polito-Thomas, and her great-grandchildren, and she is predeceased by her husband, Spencer, and both sons, Spencer Ross and Benjamin.
