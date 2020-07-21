Gene lived a full life, a life to be admired and emulated. Those who knew Gene will remember him as a kind-hearted, authentic and caring man. Gene’s welcoming smile expressed the joy he found in meeting you and the pleasure of time spent together. If you were his friend, you were his friend forever. The friendships of his youth were lifelong and heartfelt.
He was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Bowman, N.D. In 1936, during the Great Depression, Gene’s family moved west to Sandy, Ore., to seek a better life. As a family of eight, early life had a foundation of togetherness, sacrifice and hard work. Gene’s work ethic was shaped in these experiences and from being a young man during World War II.
His parents worked in the shipyards of Portland. By age 12, Gene was driving trucks and farm equipment on the highways. Gene graduated from Sandy High School in 1949. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M., where he served as an air traffic controller. After his service, he returned to Oregon and married his high school sweetheart, Georgia Brown, on Sept. 26, 1953. They had three children — Ron, Steve and Kelly.
Gene then began a career as a newspaper pressman for “The Oregonian.” A strike and labor dispute turned into an opportunity, and, in 1961, the family moved to California where he accepted a journeyman position at the San Francisco Chronicle/Examiner.
Shortly thereafter, the family purchased a home in Arleta Park, Half Moon Bay, as Gene and Georgia recognized that it was a special place to raise a family. During those years, Magnolia Street was filled with young, nuclear families and a strong sense of community. These years were filled with the best of Half Moon Bay: Little League, family camping at Memorial Park, crawdad fishing at Hatches Woods, neighborhood cioppino dinners followed by late-night card games, morning cocktails with Andy at the Half Moon Bay Bakery, Cougar Boosters dances (Gene was the first Cougar Boosters president),
and uncountable afternoons watching Cougar sports from the ice plant hillside. If you were a friend of his children, you were considered family.
Though a skilled mechanic, he had little patience for working on anything mechanical outside of work. If a car hood was open in the driveway, neighbor kids would gather to hear the colorful language that would soon come. He was even less patient of a misplayed cribbage hand, umpires with narrow strike zones, and Bruce Bochy’s pitching changes. Those who knew him might also recall he was not one to hesitate to speak very plainly of his political values and to express his support of organized labor, as well as concern for its continued decline across the country.
In his 29-year career, he advanced to press room foreman, assistant production manager and plant manager for both the Army Street and East Bay printing plants, never giving up his working-class, union roots. He retired in 1990, and he and Georgia spent time traveling with family and friends in their motorhome throughout the United States, eventually spending winter months in Arizona at Sunbird Golf Resort. Many great friendships were developed in the 23 years spent there in addition to the treasured friendships through each stage of their lives. They enjoyed a very active lifestyle in Arizona, and Gene continued playing golf until the age of 87. Throughout their retirement, they also enjoyed numerous international trips/cruises including destinations in Israel, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, England, South America and China.
Gene was a selfless individual, always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and friends. When his health deteriorated, he was grateful for everything his family and friends did to support and care for him. He leaves a legacy of earnestness, generosity, perseverance and putting others before oneself. Precious life lessons he made sure to pass onto his grandchildren and great-grandchildren included his motto, “If you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything at all.”
As Gene aged and his heart weakened, he adapted and embraced the challenges and his need to remain independent. As an avid sports fan, he could be found sitting in his garage recliner listening to his beloved San Francisco Giants and 49ers and rarely missed a game. Days began with daily newspaper puzzles, a workout with his grandson Nicholas, a neighborhood scooter ride, and evenings spent enjoying his happy hour through FaceTime or on the driveway surrounded by three generations of his family.
Gene’s passing on July 2 was short and sudden. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and respect to the local first responders and the Palo Alto VA staff for their kind, compassionate and professional care.
Gene was the most loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will forever be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Georgia, his children Ron (Susan), Steve (Cathi), Kelly Bell (Patrick), his grandchildren Lindsey (Eddy), Lauren, Justin (Carolyn), Nicholas (Share), Kayla and Kyle Bell, and his great-grandchildren Annabel, Oliver, Ethan, Wesley, Micalah, Lillianne Stockman. He is also survived by siblings Lucetta Paluck, Myrt Sturm, Vic Stockman, Betty Gillham, and by many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Homer and Ann Stockman and his sister Dort Gray.
To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Gene will always be “Papa,” a name he lived up to every moment of every day through his unquestionable love for each one of them. In the days leading up to his death, all four generations of his family were there, not with feelings of sadness or fear, but with reflections of the decades of love and joy he had shown each of them. If Gene could ask one thing of each who reads this, it would be to go spend time with your loved ones while they and you are still here to do so.
