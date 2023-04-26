We are sad to announce the passing of Eugene Augustine Pastorino of Half Moon Bay, Calif., known to all as “Gene.” He died at the age of 89 years old on April 14, 2023, surrounded by his family after suffering a long battle with lung disease.
Gene was born August 23, 1933, to Tom and Elsie Pastorino in San Francisco and raised in San Bruno. He graduated from San Mateo High School. Upon his graduation, he was drafted into the military and served with the Army in Alaska. After his service, he returned home to San Bruno at which time he and his family purchased the property on Highway 92 where they continued their farming legacy of many various agricultural crops in some of Half Moon Bay’s first greenhouses, now a Coastside destination for many growers and shoppers in the Bay Area. On this property is where he met Natalia who later became his wife of more than 64 years. In addition to farming, he spent the last 25-plus years ranching cattle. He had a love for hunting and fishing that extended to commercial fishing out of the harbor in Half Moon Bay.
Gene was predeceased by his parents, Tom and Elsie Pastorino, and his older sister, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Natalia, their two sons Stan and Wayne, daughters-in-law Patty and Dana, five grandchildren and spouses, Samantha (Tony), Tommy (Justine), Paige, Emma (Lucas) and Peyton, and two great-grandsons, Ryan and Dean.
There will be a private funeral service held Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. Please join us for a reception that will follow to celebrate the life of Gene from 3-6 p.m. at Half Moon Bay Joe’s restaurant, 2380 S. Cabrillo Hwy., Half Moon Bay.
In place of sending flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Gene to causes that have significantly touched him and the immediate members of the Pastorino family.
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org
Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at Komen.org
American Stroke Foundation at Stroke.org
