Eric Matthew Atwood
Eric Matthew Atwood

Eric Matthew Atwood, 55, of Shreveport, La., passed on May 29 at his home. He had suffered with epilepsy for many years, and complications with his disease eventually claimed his life.

He is survived by his devoted mother, Sharyn, also of Shreveport, his loving father and stepmother, Howard and Karen Atwood, of North Carolina, and by his brother, Howard “Chad” Atwood, and his family, also of North Carolina.

Eric was an avid comic book collector and spent his childhood on the coast helping his parents with their building projects. He graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1981, and left the area after training with the Navy in San Diego. Eric will be missed by many.

Personal messages of remembrance and condolences can be sent to eatwoodremembrance@gmail.com. Private services will be held in North Carolina. Service information can be found by emailing eatwoodremembrance@gmail.com

