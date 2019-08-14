Elizabeth “Betty” Quadros, 82, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019, following a heart attack. She had her family by her side at Peninsula Hospital.
Elizabeth was born to Thora and Daniel Dillon on Feb. 14, 1937, in Buffalo, N.Y. Her family, including her four siblings, moved to Half Moon Bay in 1948. She graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1954 then went on to attend the College of San Mateo. Elizabeth worked as an eligibility worker and was later promoted to a supervisor for the County of San Mateo.
She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Edwards. Together they had four children and later divorced. In 1965, she began dating her soulmate, Seraphim (Bud) Quadros. They were married in 1967 and made their home in San Gregorio with their blended family. They were blessed with the birth of a daughter in 1969. She and Bud thoroughly enjoyed ranch life, canning, gardening and raising animals. As life got busier they spent the next few decades raising teenagers in Moss Beach and El Granada.
She and Bud retired to Oregon. They enjoyed making new friends, traveling in their RV and visiting their children and grandchildren across the country. In 2005, they returned to their family in Half Moon Bay.
Elizabeth was an avid reader, literature enthusiast, writer and frequently wrote short stories and other pieces of creative writing. She enjoyed discussing topics in the news and started every day with the morning paper. She was intellectually curious and her faith was a constant in her life. She was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay and Woodside Road United Methodist Church most of her adult life. Her books and her faith helped her through difficult times. Everyone knew the quickest way to put a smile on her face was to offer her chocolate.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Seraphim Quadros, her only son Dan Edwards and daughter Jennifer Edwards. She is survived by her daughters Betsy Williams (Benny) of Vermont, Jackie Sullivan of Half Moon Bay, Patty Parrnelli (Lenny) of North Carolina, daughter-in-law Debbie Edwards of Florida and stepchildren Albert Quadros of Half Moon Bay, Suzanne Thompson of Stockton and Lynda Stauble (Travis) of Tennessee as well as by 18 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
A beloved mother, grandmother and friend, she will be missed by many and forever in our hearts.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, 925 Main St., Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.
