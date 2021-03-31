Eleanor Machado, age 98, passed away peacefully at her home on March 15, 2021, with family by her side. She was born Nov. 18, 1922, in San Gregorio. She married her longtime friend and love, John Machado, in October of 1942 who preceded her in death in 1987.
Eleanor and John grew their family at their ranch in San Gregorio until 1972 when they moved to Half Moon Bay. Eleanor worked at Repetto’s Nursery in Half Moon Bay for many years.
Left to cherish her memory are her children John Machado, Harry Machado (Jenny), and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Castro. Also left to remember her are her grandchildren Doug (Jacqueline) and Jeff (Adrianne), along with great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Stella. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
The family would like to give special thanks and gratitude to her caregiver, Sue, for her compassion, friendship and skilled assistance in making Eleanor’s final years comfortable and peaceful.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.