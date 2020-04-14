Edwina Kirby Charles, 89, of Half Moon Bay, Calif., passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.
“Winnie” was born April 2, 1930, in New York, the daughter of (late) Edwin and Catherine Charles. Winnie is survived by her loving husband Richard Taylor, sister Eileen, daughters Alison and Susan (Dennis), by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. Winnie is preceded in death by her two sons, John and Robert, and by daughter Kathleen.
Winnie and Richard loved to travel and enjoy the world with friends. Winnie’s lifetime love of reading and search for knowledge led her to a career in the library system. Her love for the ocean and beach brought Winnie and her family to Half Moon Bay in 1976 where she, with her family, created and shared a beach life filled with fun, silly and loving memories including birthday parties, holidays, family and friend reunions.
One of Winnie’s favorite parts of her day was being awakened by Richard’s beautiful acoustical guitar serenades. Mom’s favorite advise to us: “Ask the universe ...”
Winnie was laid to rest at Skylawn Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date.
