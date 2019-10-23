Edward Stanley reunited with his wife on Oct. 10th, 2019. Ed to most, Papa, Curly, Fast Eddie and Frog to others, he was man full of life and full of stories. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for the people that he cared about.
His compassion for others was obvious, whether it was the way he cared for his family or the number of calendars that got sent to him from non-profits.
Ed was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on Aug. 21, 1929. He met the love of his life, Alice, on a vacation in 1966. A year later they were married and living in California. Together they had one daughter, Cindy. Along with her husband, Bryan, Cindy had one daughter Grace. Ed also had two other children, Teresa and Steven and his wife Lisette. Not only was Ed a grandfather, but a great grandfather. Ed’s other two grandchildren both have children of their own. Ed’s grandchild Keith and his wife Portia have their daughter, Iona. Kristen and her partner Tony recently added to the family with their son Calvin. And his fourth grandchild is Jonas. He also had a very close relationship with niece Sjona and his caregiver Anita.
Ed lived a simple yet fulfilling life. He enjoyed his work as a milk man and used car salesman. He loved a round of golf or two, fishing with his friends, his 1928 Model A Ford and watching every single sporting event being broadcast. He rarely missed a Half Moon Bay High School Cougars game and was a supporter of Cougar Boosters.
His favorite activities were the ones that involved Alice. Every winter they would take their RV to Palm Dessert to escape the chilly Half Moon Bay weather. They had 52 years of a beautiful marriage full of adventures that they will now be able to continue.
He had 90 years of an incredibly life full of love and happiness. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on and the love he gave will continue to spread. Ed’s family is eternally grateful for all of the love and support that has been given during these past couple of months.
A celebration of life will be held in November. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Cougar Boosters to keep Ed’s passion for sports and love for Coastside kids alive.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.