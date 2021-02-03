Edward R. Sheehan passed away on Jan. 17, 2021, at his home in Half Moon Bay, Calif., at the age of 92. He was born on Oct. 2, 1928, in San Francisco, Calif., to Arthur E. and Gladys A. Sheehan (née Larson). His siblings were Patricia A. Sheehan (Crosby) and Arthur E. Sheehan Jr., the latter having served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Edward attended Galileo High School where he excelled in mathematics and learned to play the double bass. After graduating from Galileo High School on June 18, 1946, he was employed at his father’s company A. E Sheehan Co. He met his future wife, Ruby M. Whitman, whom he married on Jan. 24, 1953, at Speedo Electric.
Ed and Ruby were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses months later in New York City. Edward was asked to lead the first Half Moon Bay congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, initially located in Moss Beach, and later relocated to Magnolia Avenue in Half Moon Bay. The Sheehans moved from Pacifica to El Granada in 1965. Eddie and Ruby were married happily for 41 years, raising two children together. Ruby passed away on May 16, 1994, at the age of 64.
Edward found love again, and wed Dorothy J. McDonald, a fellow Jehovah’s Witness and longtime family friend in April 1997. Edward retired the same year from James Ford where he worked as a service adviser for many years. Ed and Dorothy were married for nearly 23 years until her death on Feb. 11, 2020, at the age of 92.
Edward’s faith was of great importance to him; he was a Jehovah’s Witness for 67 years, and served as an elder and presiding overseer of the Half Moon Bay congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Ed was an excellent public speaker and teacher of the Bible. He would call on neighbors throughout the Coastside bringing them the hope of everlasting life found in the Bible.
Eddie was kind, generous and always smiling. He loved his family dearly and also loved music, particularly big band and jazz. He was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers. He rarely missed a game on television. He loved the coast and in recent years would enjoy going on car rides with his son, Matt, enjoying the beautiful mountain and ocean scenery, and often visiting the local restaurants. He didn’t want to live anywhere else.
He is survived by his three children: Teresa Sheehan, of Pleasanton; Matthew Sheehan, of Half Moon Bay; and Lynn Kirk, of Walnutport, Penn.; as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
