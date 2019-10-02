Edward Joseph Cozzolino passed away on Sept. 27, surrounded by family.
Eddie was born in San Mateo and lived his entire life on the Half Moon Bay Coastside. Known throughout town as “Uncle Eddie,” you could always catch him driving around in his truck visiting and waving to everyone he knew. He could be described as a Half Moon Bay icon, a generous spirit and a stubborn cowboy with a huge heart.
Eddie loved nothing more than being around family and friends, riding horses, and going to the rodeo. He idolized John Wayne and loved his Oakland Raiders and San Francisco Giants.
Eddie graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1977 and worked for the family business most of his adult life, selling flowers and produce. He was a celebrated and active member of the community, serving as president of the I.D.E.S. Society in 2008 and volunteering at Chamaritas, Pumpkin Festivals, and any other town event. If he was asked, he would be there.
Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Vincent James Cozzolino. He is survived by his mother, Mary Alice; son Vincent James and his wife, Brittney; sister Linda and her husband, Mike; his brothers Jimmy and Johnny and their wives, Diana and Jennifer; and his many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Miller-Dutra Funeral Home. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church with a reception at the I.D.E.S. Hall to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation or any local charity.
