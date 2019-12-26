Monty Allen Hampton passed away peacefully on Dec. 15. It was a sunny afternoon at his home overlooking the ocean. He was surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.
Monty was born in Glendale, Calif., on Sept. 22, 1941. He attended schools in Burbank and Lancaster, Calif. He was the first in his family to go to college and received a bachelor’s degree in geology in 1966 at Los Angeles State College and a Ph.D. in geology in 1970 from Stanford University.
After earning this degree, Dr. Hampton accepted a teaching position at the University of Rhode Island, bringing in National Science Foundation grants to the Geology Department at the university.
In 1974, he and his family returned to California to participate in Project Independence, the Outer Continental Shelf Environmental Assessment Program, and he worked at the U.S. Geological Survey for 28 years. During this time, he was the chief scientist in many field areas and his research brought him all over the world. While at the USGS, in 1984-1986, he served as branch chief of marine geology, a management position, traveling extensively to promote cooperative research with other countries and overseeing branch research and projects. In 2002, he retired and kept his emeritus status until 2016. During that time, he worked with colleagues in the San Juan Islands, volunteered on scientific cruises and finished publications on past research.
Monty was active in all types of sports. In college, he ran track and pole-vaulted. He acquired a love for surfing, rock climbing, hiking, skiing, wind surfing and boogie boarding. He ran several marathons and enjoyed biking and roller blading in later years. Monty enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to blues music. He also experimented with watercolor painting.
In his retirement years, Monty loved traveling with his wife of 50 years, Karen, and looked forward to spending time with his five grandchildren.
He was a member of SEPM, AGU, Surfrider Foundation, PCA and the Half Moon Bay Yacht Club, and gave talks related to coastal geology for various organizations.
Friends and family described Monty as a kind, honest, intelligent, true warrior during his illness and at times a humorous person — a true gentleman devoted to his wife and daughters.
He is predeceased by his father and mother, Milton Hampton and Eva Marie Peters, and brother George Hampton. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Karen, daughters Jenny (Christopher) Grantham, Julie (David) Marcik, and grandchildren Ryan (Abigail), Kyle and Dalton Grantham, and Vienna and Zurich Marcik, as well as his brother, John Peters.
A celebration of his life is being planned at Coastside Lutheran Church on Jan. 10.
Visitation at 10 a.m. and
service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Stanford University, The Cancer Fund for Dr. Howard Lee, 485 Broadway, 4th Floor, Redwood City, Calif. 94063.
