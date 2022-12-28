Dr. Joseph Randy Hume, of Half Moon Bay, Cal., died Nov. 27, 2022, in his home, with family attending, and helped by his neighbors. Born in Great Falls, Mont., on April 3, 1947, he achieved his wish of living oceanside of Hwy 1 in his retirement from the University of Nevada, Reno, where he served as Chair of Department of Pharmacology for eleven years.
He served in the Vietnam War, published research in influential journals, including Science and Nature, and trained four graduate students and nineteen postdoctoral fellows and research associates in his lab which was funded continuously for over the thirty years by the National Institute of Health (NIH).
He is survived by his wife, Karen, also a resident of Half Moon Bay, and two number one sons: Eric, of San Francisco, and Ryan, of Astoria, Ore., a daughter-in-law, Chelsea Vaughn, and a granddaughter, Finn Amaru Vaughn Hume, also both of Astoria, as well as his brother, Jeremiah Hume, and his family, in Emmett, Idaho.
The outpouring of his local and professional community has been immense. Joe’s last wishes were for donations to be made in his name to the University of California, San Francisco Foundation, earmarked to the Graduate Division Dean’s Strategic Priority Fund. Please contact Bo O’Hare at 415-476-3947 for more information.
It is so nice to read Joe’s obituary today. He had such a strong and positive influence in the careers and professional development of many scientists that worked with him over the years. He was so well respected by his peers in ion channel research, evident also by 30 years of NIH funding. Condolences to Karen and family. Lots of love, Fiona.
