Douglas Victor Hummel, age 63, of Maricopa, Ariz., passed away July 4, 2021, after a long illness. Doug was born Dec. 16, 1957, in Greenville, South Carolina, to Marlin D. Hummel and Rolande G. (Koehler) Hummel.
Doug was a resident of Half Moon Bay for many years, as were his parents and siblings. He graduated from Half Moon Bay High, and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for Pacific Gas and Electric for 30 years before leaving the Bay Area for Arizona.
Survivors include one son, Joshua Hummel, of Redding, Calif., and a granddaughter, Caitlyn. He has four siblings: Tish (Darvin) Bentlage, Brigitte (Rick) DeSherlia, both of Missouri; brother Daniel (Tracy) Hummel, of Half Moon Bay and Oregon; and brother Alan (Stan) Hummel, of West Linn, Oregon. Doug is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jacqueline.
