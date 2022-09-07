Douglas Steven Warner, 59, beloved son of Diane and Frank, and brother to Mike, Craig and Lisa, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Aug. 1 after a diagnosis of lung cancer.
Douglas was born on June 21, 1963, in Santa Barbara, Calif. He and his siblings attended Half Moon Bay High School after the family moved to Kings Mountain, Calif. Douglas was an exceptionally gifted athlete and excelled at football and basketball, as well as track and field. He was widely regarded as one of the most talented athletes in Half Moon Bay High history, and his athletic feats garnered countless accolades and were reported regularly in the Half Moon Bay Review.
Douglas continued to show great sporting promise when he enrolled at Santa Barbara City College. Unfortunately, around this time, Doug began to experience some mental health issues that significantly disrupted the course of his life. Doug returned to his family in San Mateo County, and, with the help of ongoing treatment and support, he found a new personal mission and new communities to be a part of.
Throughout, Doug drew upon his innate strengths of kindness, patience and resilience. He was an active member of his church, First Presbyterian in San Mateo. He remained very close to his family, and they enjoyed some great vacations together, including a wonderful cruise to Alaska with the whole family, including beloved nieces and nephews. Later he made an adventurous trip to Europe with his mom, Diane. Doug loved entertaining people and joined a clown club through which he was able to perform in community parades. Later, Doug joined the recovery community at California Clubhouse, San Mateo, where he made many friends. Douglas inspired his family to become very engaged with the San Mateo Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and to support and advocate tirelessly for individuals with mental illness and their families.
Doug navigated the new challenges of his lung cancer diagnosis with the same strength and grace that he showed throughout the rest of his life. He is survived by his mother, Diane, brothers Michael and Craig, and sister Lisa — plus his siblings-in-law, Joanna, Heather and Chris, and nieces Tess and Jillian, and nephew Kelson.
Doug will be enormously missed by his family and everyone who knew him. Douglas was a truly caring, sweet and gentle soul who loved his family above all else. He made sure to check in on family members with daily phone calls, always asking first how they were doing in his gentle voice.
The family wishes to thank Mission Hospice and Gordon Manor for the care and compassion they gave Doug at the end of his life, as well as Rosana Gauna and Caminar. Donations in Doug’s name can be made to California Clubhouse https://cc19.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/cc19/donation.jsp?campaign=41&
