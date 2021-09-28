Douglas Paul Obester was a fearless and honorable man who passed away on Sept. 12, 2021. Doug was born on Aug. 12, 1964, in Spokane, Wash., to Paul and Sandy Obester. Doug and his family moved to Stanford in 1966 and later relocated to Half Moon Bay in 1976 to start Obester Winery. He attended Van Auken Elementary School, Cunha Middle School, and Serra High School. Doug went on to graduate from UC Davis with a degree in fermentation science specializing in viticulture and enology, and later earned his MBA from San Francisco State University, specializing in management and finance. He was an accomplished international trade executive, licensed customs broker, supply chain specialist, and sales executive.
Doug was an avid fly fisherman, rock hound, triathlete, and loyal San Francisco Giants fan. He fished some of the best flyfishing streams in the U.S. One of his favorite movies was “A River Runs Through It.” Doug loved the music of Elton John, John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, Simon and Garfunkel, and Cat Stevens.
We will never forget Doug’s kind heart, dry sense of humor, and endless patience (especially when teaching others to fly fish and helping them untangle their line!). He never failed to make us laugh or help us see the good in the world, even during difficult situations. Doug instilled his deep love and respect for the outdoors in his two children, Alyssa and Anthony, and was happiest on camping trips with them where they fished together, played gin rummy and cribbage, and where he taught them to cook camp meals in his Dutch oven.
Doug shared a special bond with his grandmother, Celestine “Sally” Traverso, who preceded his death in 2015. Their bond began the day Doug, her first grandchild, was born and continued throughout his entire life, and when he cared for her during the last 10 years of her life.
Doug will be missed by his parents, Paul and Sandy, his brother and sister-in-law, David and Rebecca, and his beloved children, Alyssa and Anthony. His extended family includes uncles, cousins and one godchild.
We are grateful for the time we had with you on this earth and there will never be a day when we won’t think of you. You will forever be in our hearts.
Doug’s wishes were to spread his ashes at his favorite fishing spots on the East Walker River.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In his memory, you may go fishing, take a walk near the harbor, or make a donation in his name to California Trout at caltrout.org.
