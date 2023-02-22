Douglas George Egigian, 54, a kind and gentle soul, left this world too soon, on Feb. 8, 2023.
Doug was born on Sept. 1, 1968, to proud parents Ronald and Joanne Egigian.
He attended Pacifica schools and graduated from Terra Nova High School in 1986.
He worked as a massage therapist for many years in Sonoma and San Francisco.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne (Craig) Egigian, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his father, Ron Egigian; siblings Cindy (Egigian) Danielson, Teresa (Egigian) Stoloski, and Thomas Egigian; nieces and nephews Daniel Stoloski, Anthony Stoloski, Angela (Stoloski) Gross, Gina (Benedetti) Pierini, and Joseph Benedetti.
Doug had a huge heart and a great love of family. His hugs were heartfelt — always warm and welcoming. He had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. We will miss him greatly and love him eternally.
A memorial service was held on Feb. 16, 2023, at the Oceano Hotel and Spa in Half Moon Bay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SF SPCA in honor of his love of animals.
