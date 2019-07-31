Dorothy Rose Canadas passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019, following a long illness. Her family was by her side.
Dorothy and identical twin Doris were born to Manuel and Caroline Vargas in San Leandro, Calif. They moved to Higgins Canyon in Half Moon Bay when she was 5 years old. Dorothy graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1947, then attended College of San Mateo and worked at Metropolitan Life in San Francisco.
Dorothy loved to paint with her best girlfriends and spent most of her time in her garden. Shopping was her absolute favorite hobby; friends would joke that she had her own parking spot at Hillsdale Mall, right outside of Nordstrom.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, their son Monte (who passed when he was 5 years old), her sister Doris Romani, and nephew John Romani. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Canadas, of San Mateo, and Theresa Canadas Schmieder (Rick), and her two beloved grandsons, Brannon and Blake, of Half Moon Bay. Dorothy was much loved and cherished by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Miller-Dutra Funeral home, 645 Kelly Ave., Half Moon Bay, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, 400 Church St., Half Moon Bay, Calif.
Burial will follow the Funeral Mass and be at Skylawn Memorial Park, Highway 92 at Skyline Boulevard.
Immediately following the burial there will be a reception.
