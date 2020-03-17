Dorothy J. Sheehan was an amazing person who touched the hearts of all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. She was born July 6, 1927, and died on Feb 11, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
She had been married to Edward R. Sheehan for nearly 23 years and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking
and entertaining in her home, but her greatest joy in life began as a young mother,
starting with her personal study of the Bible and then becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In the 65 years since her baptism, she continued to find great joy in teaching others what she had learned from the
Bible, both to her family as well as all she met.
Her life of loyal love and deep spiritual wisdom will be greatly missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.