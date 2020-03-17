  1. Home
  2. Obituaries

Dorothy J. Sheehan was an amazing person who touched the hearts of all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. She was born July 6, 1927, and died on Feb 11, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

She had been married to Edward R. Sheehan for nearly 23 years and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking

and entertaining in her home, but her greatest joy in life began as a young mother,

starting with her personal study of the Bible and then becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In the 65 years since her baptism, she continued to find great joy in teaching others what she had learned from the

Bible, both to her family as well as all she met.

Her life of loyal love and deep spiritual wisdom will be greatly missed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries