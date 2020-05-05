  1. Home
Donna Kay Swink, 72, transitioned at home in her sleep on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Donna was born in Santa Monica, Calif., daughter of Gretchen and Ken Swink. In the mid-1960s, she moved to San Francisco to attend San Francisco State University. San Francisco was her home until she decided to move to Half Moon Bay in 2004.

Donna was a great influence in the lives of her younger siblings. She shared her taste in music and art freely. She had a fine eye for color and the textile arts, jewelry, and a love of animals (especially bats, meerkats and lizards).

Donna is survived by her brother Alan Swink, brother Keith Swink (Jana Carole), sister Renée Swink (Robert Frazier), and nieces and nephews.

All that God is — I am.

All that God has — I have.

God is the Source. I am the Channel.

