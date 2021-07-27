Donald Archer Patterson, 72, of El Granada, passed away on May 26, 2021.
Don was born on Oct. 13, 1948, to Jim and Dolores (Archer) Patterson in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City and went to Utah State University before working for Multnomah County Outdoor Education in Portland, Ore., where he met Mary Gambs. Don and Mary were married in 1973. In Portland, Don worked for the YMCA, and the couple welcomed their two daughters. In 1985, they moved to Loma Mar, Calif., where Don was Camp Director for YMCA Camp Loma Mar. The family eventually moved to El Granada, and Don worked for Coastside County Water District; he retired in 2016.
Don was a member of Community United Methodist Church. He served as Youth Director and took the first group of high school students from CUMC on a mission trip with Sierra Service Project; this is now an annual service trip. He always looked to serve others, volunteering with many organizations.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jim and Richard Patterson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary; daughters Heather Patterson, of Birmingham, Ala., and Karissa (Mark) Laughter, of Vienna, Austria; and grandchildren Joey, Lydia, and Isaac. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Community United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community United Methodist Church, Sierra Service Project designation.
