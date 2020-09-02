Don Coats passed away on Aug. 7, 2020. Don was born on Sept. 14, 1935, to the late Roy and Margaret Coats and was raised in Half Moon Bay. As a youth he truly enjoyed life on the coast, always hunting or fishing. Upon graduation from Half Moon Bay High School in 1954, he went to work for Mayta and Jensen, general contractors in San Francisco as a cabinetmaker, continuing to take evening classes to become a journeyman cabinetmaker.
In 1957 he married Shirley Edwards and together they had four children – Donna, Don, Jeff and Claudene. When not working in the garage building cabinets as a side job, he was hunting or fishing with his Coastside buddies. Don was a member of the Half Moon Bay Volunteer Fire Department and a proud member of the Spanishtown Dons.
Don left the Coastside in 1969 and married Carolyn Mayta. He became interested in scuba diving and traveled to the Russian River on weekends where they purchased a cabin.
Moving back to the Coastside, he married Joan Wilkin in 1995. He retired from Mayta and Jensen after 43 years and was extremely proud of this company being his sole employer over the course of his working years. Don had often visited his daughter and son-in-law in Amador County, and in 1997 after retiring, he moved to Ione. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years, continuing to hunt and fish as much as possible. He enjoyed the peace and quiet of Amador County, and often traveled with his trailer to enjoy Arizona, the coast of Oregon and many, many back roads, always exploring new fishing spots.
He is survived by his children Donna Forster (Dan) of Wilton, Calif.; Donald Coats, Jr., (Melinda) of Georgetown, Calif.; Jeff Coats (Sarah) of Tuolumne City, Calif.; and Claudene Lien (Rob) of Gardnerville, Nev.; seven grandchildren – Jessica Forster, Erica Forster, Jenna Forster, Charlene Coats, Angela Coats Watlington, Steven Lien and Nathan Lien and four great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his wife Joan and grandson Jeffrey Coats.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.