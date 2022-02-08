Don Benson slipped away, a month shy of his 88th birthday, under hospice care at his Novato home in the company of his two sons and family.
Don, a third-generation Californian, grew up in Half Moon Bay with his parents, Ellis Benson and Edna Cook Benson, and sisters, Claudia and Sally.
As a student, Don was friendly, kind, and popular — and often teased, as his father was the town’s high school principal.
Steeped in the history of Half Moon Bay, Don was a walking encyclopedia for the community.
Don graduated high school in 1952 and majored in engineering at College of San Mateo. He met Elaine Granley in 1955, they married in 1956, and Don got drafted. The assignment was in France. Elaine went along. They toured Europe and had their first son, Dale, in 1957.
Discharged in 1958, the family returned to San Mateo. Don joined PG&E, and their second son, Gary, arrived in 1962.
At 55, Don retired from his PG&E position as superintendent of operations in the North Bay.
Don is survived by Dale, a graduate of Cal Poly and retired senior engineer for Caltrans, and Gary, a graduate of Berklee College of Music, who is a drummer and entrepreneur.
Each son has a son; both students at a UC campus.
Don will always be remembered as a kind and loving father and a good friend to all who knew him.
