Known to many as DJ, Deborah Wassgren-Johnson of Sonoma, Calif., unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 69.
Deborah, the daughter of Milton and Betty Wassgren, was born July 12, 1950, in Schleswig, Iowa. She was an only child in the rural farming community of Schleswig, graduating from the Schleswig High School in 1968. She entered Drake University in Des Moines, graduating in 1972 with a bachelor of fine arts degree in speech communications. Deborah moved to Tucson, Ariz., and started her own real estate agency with one partner. The agency gave Deborah a solid professional real estate business. In 1990, Deborah moved to Half Moon Bay, Calif., and began a career as a real estate mortgage broker, her profession until retirement in 2016.
While in Half Moon Bay, Deborah through love and generosity brought into her home a young teenager, who had lost his mother to cancer. She treated him as her own child, guiding him, supporting him, teaching him and loving him. A new family was found by Deborah and Manny enriching both their lives.
Upon retiring, Deborah moved from the foggy Half Moon Bay coast, to the sunny wine country of Sonoma. She bought a home and never looked back. She quickly became active in all Sonoma had to offer. She joined the Newcomers Club and was serving as vice president at the time of her death. Deborah also became very active in a local charitable organization whose purpose is to support local nonprofits by giving them annual monetary grants from funds provided by the organization’s members.
Even with these commitments she still had time to enjoy the many leisure activities and dining opportunities of the wine country. She enjoyed the arts and attended the theater and concerts. She regularly visited local and regional museums always looking forward to new exhibits. She was passionate about both collegiate and professional spots, particularly supporting the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. She made it very clear to everyone that she was not to be disturbed on weekend afternoons during the autumn football season. She was an avid reader who loved history and made sure she learned the history of each place she lived. This fascination with history also continued into her own family tree. She enjoyed sharing her German heritage with friends and family. This also kept her close to the Schleswig community and to her many childhood friends. She always maintained a soft spot for her Midwest “hometown.”
Deborah had a strong, determined personality and never backed off of a challenge. She met each life adventure with full force. This vibrancy of life will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Deborah was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her son, Manny, close cousin, Craig Claussen, dear friends Jack Semegen and Deborah Phillips as well as many other loving cousins, friends and relatives.
May she rest in peace…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.