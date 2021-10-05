Friends: Many of you knew David, who panhandled from his wheelchair in front of Safeway for many years. He was friendly and good-humored, and always enjoyed a good conversation. His dog, Spanky, was regularly at his side. He wore thrift store fashions from his collections of hats, sunglasses, scarves, bracelets, rings and other accessories. He grew up here and went to Half Moon Bay High School. Many, many people loved him and supported him in a wide variety of ways. He appreciated all of it. Homelessness didn’t define him, but it was how he chose to live.
Shortly after moving into Coast House last December, he was diagnosed with mouth cancer, and it was very advanced. He declined treatment and lived the rest of his life as he always has — on his terms. He died Monday, Sept. 27, in his room. Many thanks to the staff at LifeMoves who cared for him until he crossed over. He will be greatly missed by many, especially the homeless community with whom he made his home.
He is preceded by his dear friends Luke, TJ, Sean, Homer and others. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Abundant Grace, 515 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay. All are welcome.
Thanks to whoever wrote this humane and personable tribute to Mr Stockman’s life. At a time when many securely housed people dislike and fear their homeless neighbors, it’s heartening to read this. And, thanks to our own Coast House and Abundant Grace for being there for this man. Their goodness lifts all of us.
