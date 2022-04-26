David Paul Schuster was a handyman in the best sense of the word: He was a handy man to have around. Tall, strong, mathematically gifted and skilled with his hands, Dave could fix broken things and build new ones. Dave was always willing to help family or friends, and could be relied on in a pinch. He was generous with his knowledge, and happily taught others the practical skills he had in abundance. Dave was a student of the human condition and a shrewd negotiator. He approached others with an open hand and an open heart, and was well loved for it.
Dave was born March 2, 1957, in Orange, N.J. He self-emancipated at an early age, working his way through high school. In Livingston, N.J., Dave met a beautiful young woman named Carla Dinkel. They married in 1981, spending their early years together living and working in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maine and Vermont. Eventually they followed Carla’s sister Barbara west to the San Francisco Bay Area. Dave and Carla spent many happy years living and working on “the Coastside” in and around Half Moon Bay, Calif. They especially loved living among the mountain redwoods in their Loma Mar cabin with their two springers, Charlie and Sam.
Dave and Carla returned to the East Coast in 2002, first to Pennsylvania and later moving to Florida, where Dave worked as a construction project manager. In Sarasota, a miracle occurred. Having long since given up on the hope of having children, the couple were ecstatic when Carla gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Charles Paul. Chaz was the light of Dave’s life, a source of pride, purpose, and hope for the future. The economic crash of 2008 forced the family to return to the Coastside, where Dave soon found work maintaining the buildings and grounds of youth hostels located at historic lighthouses in Montara and Pescadero.
When diagnosed with COPD in 2012, Dave strapped on an oxygen tank and continued working. In 2016, Dave accepted medical disability. He became very involved with Chaz’s education, helping him with homework and encouraging his son to excel in school.
On Nov. 3, 2021, Dave passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Carla Jeanette, his son, Charles Paul, and his brother, Jerry Schuster, of Denville, N.J. Dave was a courageous man, loved by many, and will be missed by all who knew him.
A family ceremony was held at Dave’s favorite Pescadaro beach on Feb. 19, 2022, a beautifully sunny day. An East Coast memorial will be held on July 10, 2022, in Little Silver, N.J. Those interested in attending should contact Carla or family friend and co-host Catherine Waldron Balto.
