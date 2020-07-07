David Jon Larsen passed peacefully in the arms of his daughters at his home in San Francisco on June 23. He was 85.
Born in 1935 to Stanley and Fern (Fuller) Larsen in Minneapolis, Minn., he was the oldest of three. David and siblings Jim and Judy were raised there until the family moved to California in 1948, by way of Denver, Colo. They settled in Walnut Creek where David graduated from Acalanes High School in 1953. He attended Lassen Community College and the University of California, Berkeley, where he enjoyed playing soccer.
Aware of a “taste for salt,” he sailed his first ship in 1956 to Europe via a Norwegian Line. He continued sailing off and on through 2010, the last five years for the Sailors Union of the Pacific. He served in the Army (1957) where he was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.
He married Karen Robertson in 1963 in Berkeley. The family, including stepdaughter Lael and daughters Berit and Inga, lived in Santa Cruz, Calif., where he was a carpenter until 1971, when he went back to sea.
He was part of the Felton Guild as a builder and lived on San Miguel Island as part of a research mission in the late 1970s. He built, then lived and worked at Calera Winery in Hollister, Calif., until he retired in 2001. He then moved to Half Moon Bay, Calif., where he lived with his daughter “B” and family. He began volunteering at Año Nuevo and the Liberty ship, Jeremiah O’Brien, in San Francisco. He moved to San Francisco in 2014 and took over the Andrew Furuseth School of Seamanship where he educated and mentored up-and-coming sailors.
Cheerful and kind, committed to friends and family as well as to the earth and its history, David was a lifelong learner, builder, teacher, researcher, traveler and lover of the sea. He always made time for family, stopping by, helping with projects, playing cribbage and cards, teaching knots, sharing stories and silly humor, and supporting all his grandkids’ sports and activities.
David was a grateful member of AA with over 39 years of sobriety. As a family, we will miss him dearly.
David is survived by his two daughters, Berit “B” Larsen of Half Moon Bay and Inga Larsen (Radouane Sadrane) and stepdaughter Lael Robertson (Peter Walbridge) of San Francisco. He was a kind and loving father and dedicated Papa to nine grandchildren: JD and Rachel Parrish, Xander Walbridge, Oona and Celia Robertson, Enrico and Tomas Nuno, and Samir and Zahra Sadrane, and to one great-granddaughter, Jaden Harvey. He is survived by his nephew and niece, Peter (Joan Wulf, Ella and Clare) and Kristan Larsen, children of his late brother Jim; and his sister, Judy (Jerry) Edwards and their sons Michael, Douglas and Brian Edwards. He is also survived by ex-wife Karen Larsen.
If interested in donating on his behalf, please go to: ssjeremiahobrien.org. Thank you. As a memorial, his ashes will be released to the sea.
