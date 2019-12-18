David Jerome Nutting of Lodi passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, after a valiant battle against cancer at the young age of 58. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Dave was born on Aug. 20, 1961, in Burlingame, Calif., to Thomas and Mathilde Nutting, the youngest of six siblings. He graduated from South San Francisco High School and San Francisco State University with a degree in mathematics and physical education. A lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Dave began his career as a basketball coach for his alma mater at South San Francisco High School before serving as a math/PE teacher and boys’ varsity basketball coach at Half Moon Bay High School for 12 years. At Half Moon Bay High, he led the teams to three league championships, won two sectional titles, and was inducted into the Half Moon Bay Hall of Fame in 2017.
In 2004, Dave accepted a position at Lodi High School where he taught math, PE, and weight training for 15 years. There, he also proudly coached the boys’ varsity basketball team (including his son), winning six league championships and finishing second place in sectionals. Well-known for his signature motto “Be Awesome,” Dave left a lasting impact on his students long after they graduated, becoming a beloved mentor and friend to many.
Dave lived by this code off the court as well. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He married the love of his life, Darlene Duncan, on Aug. 12, 1995. They soon welcomed son Brody and daughters Jamison, Ainsley and Landyn. As a family, they shared countless laughs while camping and kayaking with friends, skiing in the Sierras, target shooting and wine-making. Throughout their 24 year marriage, Dave often sang his favorite song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” to Darlene just as he did on their wedding day. His rich, sonorous voice could fill an entire room.
Dave lived every day to its fullest; his was a purposeful life filled with passion, “awesome”-ness, humor and devotion to his family and community. He brought joy to everyone he touched.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom, sister Gail and nephew Eric Nutting. He is survived by wife Darlene, son Brody, daughters Jamison, Ainsley and Landyn, by bonus “son” Leo Eckmann, sisters Ruth (Greg) Miller and Nancy Nutting, brother Ray (Jennifer) Nutting, in- laws Jim and Patti Duncan, brother-in-law Jim (Rebecca) Duncan, 12 nieces and nephews as well as grand-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. He will be sorely missed by his family, best friends Mike McSweeney and Brad Friesen and countless friends who are like family.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Bear Creek Church (11171 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi) with a reception to follow at Wine and Roses (2505 W. Turner Road, Lodi). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the David Nutting Memorial Fund, account No. 1747394631 through Wells Fargo Bank or to the charity of your choice.
