Dave Karlin passed away at his home in Half Moon Bay, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, after a 2 year battle with lung cancer.
David Joseph Karlin was born May 22, 1957, in Chicago, Ill., but the minute he set foot in the Bay Area, he knew he was never leaving. He spent the rest of his too-short life living in San Francisco and on the Peninsula in Belmont and Half Moon Bay.
He moved to the Bay Area after college to start a career in commercial flooring sales, spending 25 years in that field, though his life was never defined by his work. His lifelong love of sports and music led him to volunteer activities such as coaching baseball and soccer, and teaching music appreciation. Dave was an ardent supporter of public schools and helped start SchoolForce, a local educational foundation. He played a role in the formation of Peninsula Food Runners, started an ESL program at the Belmont Senior & Community Center, and volunteered as an adult literacy tutor through San Mateo County Libraries. He served as a docent at the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, and often appeared as King Neptune in Half Moon Bay parades.
Though he was especially fond of jazz, Dave attended live music performances of all kinds all over the Bay Area, and became a student of Afro-Cuban drumming. He was a Golden State Warriors fan before it was the thing to do, a 12-year season ticket holder who only recently gave them up (apparently just in time). He enjoyed day trips to Wine Country, and loved hiking and exploring the beauty of the Bay Area, Northern California and beyond. He was an amazing San Francisco tour guide for visiting family and friends, taking them places the tour books (and even the internet) didn’t always cover.
He was immensely proud of his sons and the women they married, and he was the most devoted and supportive husband imaginable. He was loved and adored by his immediate and extended family, and made friends wherever he went, be it around town, around the country and even around the globe. Everyone he met was better off for having crossed his path.
Dave was loving and kind, generous and accepting, thoughtful and compassionate, considerate and caring, and always of the highest integrity. He loved learning and he loved teaching. He was a good listener and a “do-er” that walked his talk. Dave lived joyfully. In honor of his legacy, we ask that you all try to be a little bit more like Dave. It will make the world a better place.
Dave is survived by his wife, soulmate and best friend, Barb Karlin, and his sons, Jesse (Sedona) and Cody (Emily). He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Gary and Cheryl, by his sister, Paige (Brian), by stepsiblings Jody, Chad and Brooke (Marc), and by his German “son,” Gunnar (Annika). A whole host of surviving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and German grandchildren also mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Gloria and Mike.
Dave was involved in many nonprofit organizations. He would be honored and humbled by donations made to any of them in his name, but here are a few of his favorites: the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, the Dave Karlin SchoolForce Endowment Fund, and the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society.
