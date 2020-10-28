Feb. 25, 1945 – Oct. 16, 2020
It is with great sadness that we said goodbye to Dan Duffy on Oct. 16, at the age of 75.
Dan passed away after battling pancreatic cancer, in his home in Hurricane, Utah. Dan was born and raised in the Washington, D.C. / Arlington, Va., area to Callan and Charlotte Duffy. The family moved to the Bay Area while Dan was in his early teens. He attended Capuchino High School in Millbrae where he met his future wife Bonnie.
After graduating high school in 1963, Dan joined the military and was deployed to Holland to serve as Specialist 4th Class with a small team providing surveillance of the Soviets and assistance to the Dutch Army. Once he returned, Dan and Bonnie were married in 1968 in a small ceremony in Millbrae. The couple moved to Half Moon Bay in 1975 and there they started their family and raised their children. Dan worked for many years running his own businesses: Makligan Country Crafts, designing handmade dollhouses, and Off Your Rocker Panels, creating Jeep parts, both out of his garage. He also worked for many years at Ocean Shore Hardware managing the lumber department.
Dan moved to southern Utah almost three years ago so he could ride his “motors” right from his backyard. His favorite rides included the Honeymoon Trail and Zion National Park. He enjoyed rock crawling on trails people half his age were hesitant to make, or ride 50 miles out by himself and enjoy the beauty of nature.
Dan was a kind and generous man who never hesitated to reach out a hand — offering spare parts to strangers broken down “on the trail;” moving, setting up or helping to fix a broken pipe with members of his church; handing out jackets to the homeless in the community; or assisting people down on their luck to get back on their feet. Dan was also instrumental in the annual Dream Machines. Dan was highly active in the LDS Church and following the death of his wife Bonnie in 2008, he wholeheartedly knew he would one day be by her side again with their Heavenly Father.
You cannot think of Dan without remembering his infectious laugh, bright smile, love of bacon (and paper towels), but mostly the of deep love for his family. He also loved animals, loyal faith, kindness and generosity. For those who were blessed to know him, we will have his example to follow and our own fond memories of which there are many.
Dan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dan was predeceased by his parents and his wife Bonnie. Dan is survived by his brother David Duffy (Karen); children Matthew Duffy (Shindi), Lisa Ridgway (Andrew), Karen Nazar (John), Logan Duffy (Tracy), and grandchildren: Elle, Jack, Hugh, Olivia, Dean, Evelyn, Warren and Owen.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the animal rescue center of your choice in Dan’s name.
