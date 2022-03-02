On Feb. 20, 2022, Daniel Calman, loving son and brother, passed away at age 20 due to an epidural hematoma following a fall and subsequent acute brain injury. At the time of his death, Daniel was a sophomore in college and was studying forensic science with a focus in genetics.
Daniel was born Feb. 8, 2002, in San Francisco, to Sandra and Andrew Calman. He was the youngest of seven siblings, and proved to be the anchor of his large and loving family. A Coastside native with profound love for his community, Daniel lived in Montara for 19 years before moving to Aptos, Calif., to attend college. While residing on the coast, Daniel attended Wilkinson School from 2004 to 2016 and graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 2020.
Daniel was the quintessential California boy, known for his laid-back personality, fun-loving charm, and compassionate, generous nature. He always had a supportive word and warm smile ready for those around him, and his friendly, authentic demeanor made him quick to make friends wherever life’s adventures took him.
Daniel had a passion for nature, and thrived when spending time in the great outdoors. Whether visiting the beach
with friends, playing with his beloved dog, Budbud, in the Montara foothills, or hunting for rare minerals in the Utah desert with family, Daniel found freedom and
peace in the natural world. Unafraid to take on new challenges, he was thrilled to surround
himself with ecosystem-friendly greenery by planting a succulent garden in the yard of his Aptos home.
Energetic, outgoing, and collaborative, Daniel was a talented athlete, and excelled in a number of team sports, including soccer and baseball. He loved skateboarding, and never allowed his passion to be waylaid by the occasional bruised elbow or skinned knee. He also found an outlet for his vibrant, competitive spirit through video games, and was the undisputed Super Smash Brothers Champion of his friends and family, in which he delighted in playing the character that shared his nickname, King Dedede. Win or lose, Daniel was a kind and thoughtful player, who encouraged others through a shared love of the game.
Although Daniel is no longer with us in life, his essence lives on with each succulent we plant, each rock we tuck into our pocket, and every game we play with friends. He is with us each time we wear a pair of colorful, mismatched socks, go wild on the drums, or share a quiet moment on the beach with those closest to us. Perhaps most of all, Daniel is with us whenever we embrace life to its fullest, treating each moment as a grand adventure waiting to unfold.
Daniel’s spirit is carried on by his mother, Sandra, his father, Andrew, his sisters, Elizabeth, Katharine, and Rebecca, his brothers, Zachary, William, and David, his dog, Budbud, his step-mother, Carrie, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Though he is missed, he remains in the hearts of those who knew him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.