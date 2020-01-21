Dallas was one heck of a woman. She had a strong, courageous soul, a curious mind, a wicked sense of humor and possessed the gift of gab. She loved nature, animals, her family and most people.
Dallas was born in Walnut Creek, Calif., to Michael Davis and Emily Wheeler. She was the youngest of four daughters. When she was 9 years old, her family moved into Butano Canyon in Pescadero where she stayed for most of her life. She loved Butano and the small town of Pescadero.
She spent her work life doing anything
she could outdoors; working for California State Parks at Año Nuevo State Park, San Mateo County Parks at Memorial Park, as a delivery driver, and in gardening and property management. She loved being outside. As a kid she would hike the hills around her home. As an adult she continued to feed her soul hiking with the help of her dogs and cats.
In 1992, through mutual friends, she met the love of her life, Pam, which began a journey of love, laughter, respect and friendship that lasted almost 28 years.
Dallas is survived by partner Pam Mayers, parents Emily Wheeler and Michael Davis (Linda), sisters Shelli McDonald, Cheryl Moore (Merritt), and Rebecca Brogdon (Kevin). She is also survived by nieces and nephews Kate and Rob McDonald, Stephanie, Alex, Wade (Jessica) and Sarah Moore, Herbert (Jennifer) and Joey Clarke. Aunts and uncle included Peggy Klick, and Dana and Tim Davis, and her cousins Chris (Jenny), Darren (Nina), Stephen (Victoria) and Mickey (Diane).
A celebration of life event is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Pescadero.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Dallas, please consider donating blood at Vitalant or the Stanford Blood Center, or donate to your favorite animal shelter, rescue or
sanctuary.
