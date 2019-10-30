  1. Home
Dale Heckman 

Dale G. Heckman passed away on October 19, 2019, after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 85 years old.

He and his wife, Sue, have been residents of Half Moon Bay, CA, for SO years. Dale was born and raised in North Apollo, PA. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Estella, one sister and three brothers. He attended Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Miami, FL, and started his career with Capital Airlines in 195 7 in Washington, DC. After merging with United Airlines, he was transferred to San Francisco. He retired as a lead aircraft mechanic from United Airlines in 1997 after 40 years of service.

Dale enjoyed an active life, which included flying, snow skiing, backpacking, jogging, bike riding, hiking, golfing, baking, traveling and working around the house. He also enjoyed volunteering at Seton Medical Center Coastside for over 20 years. Besides leading the residents there in exercises and ball playing, he would play his harmonica and guitar for them and loved baking goodies for birthdays and other special occasions. His baking was also very much enjoyed by family and friends. Whenever asked what to bring to an affair, the answer was always something that Dale baked.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, three sons and four grandchildren: Michael (Stephanie), Isla and Ethan of El Granada; David (Vanessa), Jack and Dylan of Ashland, OR; Joe (Diana) of Santa Rosa and two stepsons, Jeff and Nick.

Dale's funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, Kelly Ave., Half Moon Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastside Adult Day Health Center, 925 Main St., Suite A, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

