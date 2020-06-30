Crystal Margaret (Parsons) Warner passed away peacefully on June 10 after a seven-year struggle with Alzheimer’s. She
leaves behind husband Dean, stepson David, daughter Kimberly, siblings Cheryl Cutler, Brent, Mark and John and too many friends gathered in her 73 years to list.
She was the eldest child of Bill and Barbara Parsons who named her after two impactful women, Barbara’s sister Margaret and the German nurse Crystal, who treated Bill after his B-17 was downed over Austria. Crystal was born in Kansas and moved as her father’s job changed a half dozen times until 1960 when the Parsons settled north of Half Moon Bay in what was later discovered to be the first house built in the tiny town of El Granada. She rode the bus to Half Moon Bay High and talked her dad into a couple of horses.
In 1965 she met Dean in San Mateo and married him three months later. In 1971, four years after daughter Kimberly’s birth, the Warner family moved to Moss Beach, the small town just north of her family’s El Granada home. Crystal bought and ran a Montgomery Ward catalog store in Half Moon Bay when catalogs were king, especially in rural areas. The business helped to satisfy three of her lifelong passions — staying busy, talking with the public and shopping. Crystal, like her dad, loved animals and they loved her.
In 1994, she and Dean followed her parents to Amador and built a house outside of Ione, Calif. With some land, Crystal was able to venture beyond cats and dogs into fish, turtles, chickens, ferrets and goats.
Crystal was difficult to deny but Dean must have drawn a line or two because she would have had horses, donkeys, sheep and exotics too. Her family and friends, both human and animal, were fortunate to know, be cared for and loved by Crystal. She added special spice to every life she touched.
