Craig Dollar passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, in his hometown of Hogansville, Ga. He lived in Half Moon Bay from 1995 to 2004.
While here, he held positions at several local retail establishments. His irrepressible Southern charm and genuinely warm and friendly manner made him an important asset to the Half Moon Bay retail community. He made friends easily, and seemed to know everyone.
The fall and winter holiday season was his favorite time of the year, and he reveled in the local festivities, especially the Pumpkin Festival.
In 2004, he returned to Georgia to care for his ailing mother. He truly loved his time on the Coastside, and had always planned to return one day. He will be missed.
It was Craig’s wish that he be cremated and that no service be conducted.
