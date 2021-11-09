Christina Esther Tillotson, an amazing woman who touched so many hearts, left this realm on Nov. 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Christy was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area by her parents, Maybelle and Eugene Bried. She is survived by her husband, Jim, and her children Jenna, Zeffren and Tiffany, as well as grandchildren Zavier, Jezebel, Maia and Kai.
As a mother, Christy provided unconditional love; as matriarch she brought her family together; as a member of the community, she strived to bring balance and compassion. She was a devoted friend, always there to converse or listen, a wise woman who kindly shared her knowledge and experience with anyone in need. She cared deeply about people, dedicating her life to helping others as a therapist and social worker. Through her selflessness, compassion and empathy she made a lasting difference for those she touched and left an impact on everyone she met.
Christy was a lover of all the arts, but her obvious passion was music. Whether singing along to favorites in the car, playing guitar around the campfire or performing for an audience, she brought joy to those around her with her exuberance and expertise.
Christy loved being part of and sharing her talent with the community, initially playing first violin in the local Coastside Community Orchestra. She then found her lasting passion, Scottish fiddling, which she shared with her beloved husband, Jim. Together, they brought musical joy to many, playing with the Peninsula Scottish Fiddlers, as well as Fret and Fiddle.
Whenever the plaintive note of a violin is heard, Christy will be remembered in our hearts.
Christy will be honored in a celebration of life from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay.
