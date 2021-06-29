Born Cheryl Ann Parsons in Lawrence, Kansas, to William and Barbara Parsons, her family moved to the SF Bay Area when Cheryl was a young girl, eventually settling in Half Moon Bay. She received her B.A. in music from Notre Dame De Namur University in Belmont, Calif.
A gentle, loving woman, her first marriage blessed her with two children, Gregory Andersen and Kevin Andersen. An exceptional baker, she won a blue ribbon at the San Mateo County Fair for her incredible apple pie. They moved to Santa Cruz, where Cheryl divorced and then remarried in 1985 to the love of her life, Kevin Cutler. Cheryl and Kevin honeymooned in Yosemite and would later hike in almost all of the western National Parks.
An avid reader, she loved to curl up on the couch with a book and a cat. She loved the outdoors and gardening. She treasured the San Francisco trips to watch SF Ballet, especially Swan Lake. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she especially enjoyed shopping in Downtown SF, all bustling with holiday energy. An expert gift giver, she never had enough presents for loved ones. She was a talented but shy classical pianist, playing Chopin and other classical composers on her Kawai grand piano virtually every day throughout her adult life. She also loved figure skating and attended several US Championships in San Jose. She attained a teaching credential but never taught in a full-time position.
Cheryl and Kevin lived in Santa Cruz, Watsonville, and various communities in the Monterey Bay area. They enjoyed trips to the SLO/Pismo Beach area, and, after Kevin retired, they moved to Arroyo Grande. Even with the challenges of dementia, Cheryl was able to share their life and sleep every night with her devoted husband, Kevin, until she passed away. During her final week of life Cheryl managed to wait for her beloved son Kevin to arrive from out of state for one final goodbye. One last kind act from a woman who lived a life of kindness. Cheryl peacefully left this world the following morning with her loving husband, Kevin, at her side.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Bill and Barbara Parsons, sister Crystal Warner and son Gregory Andersen, and is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Cutler, loving son Kevin Andersen, brothers Brent Parsons, Mark Parsons and John Parsons, four adorable grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any dementia-related charity of your choice.
