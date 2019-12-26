Mrs. Cherry E. Squiers joined her beloved late husband, Bruce W. Squiers, DDS, in peace on Dec. 4, 2019, in her home with her daughter in attendance.
Cherry had lived an exemplary 89 years. Growing up in Farmington, Mich., with her brothers Dick and Bruce Richards, she went to Kingswood High School. Though she was the youngest in her class, she thrived academically and in arts and drama. She was indispensable to her family, helping raise her younger brother, as her mother worked to support their education. Cherry attended University of Michigan where she met her soulmate and love of her life, Bruce Squiers. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in design, Cherry supported her husband through dental school, as a legal aid and teacher.
Living in their first house in Detroit, they welcomed their daughter Beth into the world. Cherry was the best mother imaginable. She was always there, gently guiding and letting go when needed, and helping in the schools. She created a wondrous home and acclaimed rose and rock garden, magic oak forest, and yard that hosted many parties, including legendary croquet games. When her daughter was in high school, Cherry stepped up to “fill in” as office manager/dental assistant for husband Bruce, continuing that “second job” till he retired. Bruce dropped any pretense of looking to hire anyone else: He confided he could “never find someone who ran as tight of a ship so well as Cherry.”
In retirement they built their second dream home and rose garden, overlooking the fairway in North Carolina. They shared many adventures as they traveled around the globe. They moved to California, near Beth, and lived in Rohnert Park for a decade, where Cherry carefully tended her lush “back 40 acres” on the small apartment balcony. They enjoyed many visits from grandson Arthur. A year after her husband passed from lung cancer, Cherry had her own battle with lung cancer, and moved to Half Moon Bay, living her remaining years with Arthur, Beth and son-in-law Chris, helping design her apartment addition to their home, decorated with her paintings, memories and, of course, a little garden. Those last 10 years were full of memories: New Orleans, Hawaii, Vancouver, Colorado, Oregon, Alaska. She so enjoyed seeing Arthur shine, in school, on stage at Coastal Repertory Theatre, and running cross-country at Half Moon Bay High School.
She fought to stay on this earth till his graduation, but didn’t quite make it; she was there, though, to celebrate his first college acceptance. She missed husband Bruce every day as the years passed, and as her friends who had shared their lives also passed, she felt his loss even more. Her dear friend Jackie, loved like a sister, passed shortly before Cherry.
In her last days Cherry, as always, thought of others and supported a Mass in Jackie’s memory. Cherry is survived by her brother Bruce, daughter Beth, son-in-law Chris, and grandson Arthur. Cherry has left a void, filled as best it can by the outpouring of love the family has received since her passing. Thank you all so much!
Please join us in a celebration of her life on Feb. 1, 2020, at a venue in Half Moon Bay. Please contact CherryMemorial2020@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, please
donate in her memory to the World War II Museum or Coastal Repertory Theatre of Half Moon Bay.
